Instant analysis: Why Jordan Whittington could be the steal of the draft for the Rams

Despite all the hype behind Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell entering the NFL draft, it is without a doubt that the most consistent pass catcher for the Texas Longhorns over Steve Sarkisian’s tenure has been Jordan Whittington.

At No. 213 overall in the sixth round, the Rams selected Whittington, and it could be the steal of the draft for them.

Whittington, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Cuero, Texas is no stranger to adversity. During his five years at Texas, he played for two different head coaches, and while opportunities were sparse due to the immense talent surrounding him including seven offensive skill players being selected in the past two drafts, Whittington has consistently answered when called upon.

Whittington doesn’t have off-the-charts athletic talent, causing him to slide in the draft but he possesses something better. A near Rhodes scholar-level football IQ. Whittington throughout his entire career has put together film of him finding pockets in coverages, cutting routes short, and creating separation based on pre-snap reads that has allowed him to be such a consistent player.

Whittington also has sure hands and the awareness to reroute himself when the pocket collapses on his quarterback. He is a QB’s best friend and despite getting thrown the ball by Casey Thompson, Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers and Malik Murphy, his numbers though not mindblowing, have remained steady.

This is the exact type of receiver that thrives in a Sean McVay offense and with Cooper Kupp getting older, there’s a high possibility that Whittington could see the field early and often. I’m not saying he’s going to put up Puka Nacua numbers but the man has the ability to mess around and have a 1000-yard season.

I’m calling my shot. Jordan Whittington is the steal of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire