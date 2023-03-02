Instant Analysis: Tigers lose late in Tuscaloosa

It was the same story, but a different setting for Auburn basketball in Wednesday’s game at No. 2 Alabama.

On Feb. 11, Auburn led the contest for a total of 24:56 but ultimately fell to the Crimson Tide late, 77-69. On Wednesday, the Tigers led for all but 0:45 in regulation, but it was still not enough to run away with the win as the Tigers fell, 90-85 in overtime at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn led by as many as 17 points with 10:49 left in the second half before the Crimson Tide outscored Auburn, 28-13 from that moment on to force overtime with the score locked at 75-75.

Alabama opened the overtime period by scoring five quick points, but Auburn stayed close. K.D. Johnson nailed a three-pointer with 1:52 to go to cut the Alabama lead to 85-83. A trio of free throws by Alabama’s Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller closed the game for the Crimson Tide.

Auburn was comfortable in the first half, shooting 53.8% from the field and out-rebounding Alabama, 17-14.

It took both teams a while to get started, but it was ultimately Auburn that kick-started a run. K.D. Johnson nailed a three-pointer with 7:57 remaining in the first half to give Auburn a seven-point lead, 21-14, which ultimately gave way to a double-digit lead one minute later.

The Crimson Tide would cut into Auburn’s lead, but the Tiger still led 40-33 at halftime.

The second half began with a back-and-forth affair with Alabama tying the game briefly, 42-42 on a three-point jumper by Mark Sears, but the Tigers would creep back out to a six-point advantage over 35 seconds.

Johni Broome would give the Tigers a more comfortable lead as he scored six straight points to move Auburn ahead, 54-44 with 15:32 to go in regulation.

Alabama used a 9-0 run to erase a period of 6:25 where Auburn held a double-digit advantage. Mark Sears scored on a fastbreak with 7:58 remaining in regulation to cut Auburn’s lead to 66-58. It was the first time since the 16:02 mark that Auburn’s lead was less than ten.

Alabama’s momentum continued as they cut the Auburn lead to 66-65 with 4:57 to go, but a Wendell Green Jr. basket underneath erased a 16-0 run.

Each team would trade baskets over the next three minutes, with Alabama taking their first lead of the game with 1:37 left in the game on two Jahvon Quinerly free throws to give them a 75-73 advantage. Allen Flanigan made a layup with 0:55 seconds remaining in the second half to tie the game.

Auburn will have one more chance to impress the NCAA Tournament committee on Saturday when they welcome No. 14 Tennessee to Neville Arena for a 1 p.m. CT tipoff.

