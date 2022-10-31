Instant analysis and recap of Packers’ 27-17 loss to Bills in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers fell behind 24-7 at halftime, battled back in the second half but eventually lost 27-17 to the Bills on Sunday night in Buffalo, resulting in a fourth-straight loss and a 3-5 record after eight games.

It was over when…

… Mason Crosby’s 55-yard field goal was no good with 38 seconds left and the Packers trailing by 10 points, ending the late comeback attempt.

Game balls

– RB Aaron Jones: The Packers’ top playmaker rushed 20 times for 143 yards and caught four passes.

– CB Jaire Alexander: His interception at the 5-yard line in the second half gave the Packers a chance. He was credited with four passes defensed.

– CB Keisean Nixon: He had a special teams tackle, and also an explosive kickoff return that was negated by penalty.

Key stat

208: The Packers rushed for a season-high 208 yards.

Scoring

0-7: Dawson Knox 1-yard touchdown (extra point)

0-14: Stefon Diggs 26-yard touchdown (extra point)

7-14: Romeo Doubs 19-yard touchdown (extra point)

7-21: Isaiah McKenzie 7-yard touchdown (extra point)

7-24: Tyler Bass 42-yard field goal

10-24: Mason Crosby 38-yard field goal

10-27: Tyler Bass 38-yard field goal

17-27: Samori Toure 37-yard touchdown (extra point)

Quick hits

– The Packers have lost four straight games and weren’t on the same level as the Bills, especially on the road in primetime, but Matt LaFleur’s team punched back on several occasions. The offense produced a few bright moments and sequences against a top defense. No one wants moral victories. But the Packers look like a better football coming out of this week.

– The Packers ran the ball with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon 30 times and gained 197 yards between the two backs. There was a commitment to the run game, but the offense still only managed 17 points. It’s hard to pile up points in the NFL without an effective passing game.

– The Packers had more yards, first downs, third down conversions, plays, time of possession and rushing yards and won the turnover battle, but the margin for error for this team remains small. The Bills scored on five straight possessions and were the better team for much of the night.

– Rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure both caught touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers that traveled over 20 yards in the air.

– The Packers committed eight penalties. This is becoming a recurring problem.

– The Bills had two giveaways in the second half, including an errant interception thrown by Josh Allen in the red zone. The Packers held the Bills to two touchdowns on four red-zone trips.

– The Packers lost Christian Watson to a concussion and De’Vondre Campbell to a knee injury.

– Josh Allen was just too much for Joe Barry and the Packers defense at times, especially in the first half. He made so many plays with his legs. I imagine this is what playing prime Aaron Rodgers on off-schedule plays.

– Can the Packers get this season back on track as the calendar flips to November? This team needs to go on a run right now. Will this performance be a jumping-off point? Maybe. The Packers probably need to win at least six of their last nine games to make the postseason.

What’s next

The Packers finish the three-game road trip with a visit to Detroit to play the Lions (1-6) at Ford Field. Dan Campbell’s team lost to the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 8.

