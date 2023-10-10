Instant analysis and recap of Packers’ 17-13 loss to Raiders in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers gave up a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over three times during a primetime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss dropped the Packers to 2-3 — with two straight losses — entering the Week 6 bye.

Here is an instant analysis and recap of the Packers’ 17-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 5:

Final score: Raiders 17, Packers 13

It was over when...

… Amik Robertson intercepted Jordan Love in front of Christian Watson in the end zone with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Love thought he could get a deep ball to Watson but underthrew it, and Robertson made a terrific play on the ball to seal the win for the Raiders.

Game balls

— RB A.J. Dillon: His best game of the season. Dillon’s 20 rushes gained a season-high 76 yards, and he tied the game in the second half with a 5-yard touchdown run.

— OLB Preston Smith: The veteran edge rusher had a sack on third down, a batted pass on third down and two total quarterback hits.

— K Anders Carlson: While his brother missed two field goals, Anders went 3-for-3, including 2-for-2 on field goals.

Key stat

3-1. The Packers lost the turnover battle decisively on Monday night, giving the ball away three times — all on Jordan Love interceptions — while getting just one takeaway. The Raiders came into Week 5 with just one takeaway and a minus-9 turnover differential.

Jordan Love watch

Monday night might have been Love’s worst start of 2023. He threw three interceptions, including one indefensible decision in the first half that handed the Raiders three points and two in the fourth quarter with the Packers trailing by four points and in Raiders territory. Love completed 16 passes for 182 yards and scrambled twice for 37 yards, but he didn’t have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and his three turnovers were a season-high. He also took two sacks. His passer rating ended up at 33.2.

Play of the game: Love to Watson for 77 yards

Jordan Love rolls out and finds a wide open Christian Watson for 77 yards! 📺: #GBvsLV on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ZjjXbjW0ad pic.twitter.com/Y1FrjP2d6x — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2023

Injury updates

What's next

The Packers have a bye week in Week 6. Aaron Jones, De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Darnell Savage and a host of others playing through injuries could use the week off to finally get healthy. Coming out of the bye, the Packers go on the road to play Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, who are 1-4 through five games.

