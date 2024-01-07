Instant analysis of Ravens 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 18 regular-season finale

Baltimore will finish the regular season 13-4 after a desperate Pittsburgh squad (10-7) held on for a 17-10 win at sloppy M&T Bank Stadium.

Playing in a driving rain storm all afternoon, the Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive while snapping the Ravens ‘ game-winning streak.

After securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the AFC North title by defeating the Dolphins in Week 17, the Ravens (13-4) entered Saturday’s game against their division rival with no playoff ramifications for themselves.

Baltimore sat NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and six other starters: Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, guard Kevin Zeitler, middle linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

With the Ravens set for a Wild Card week bye and the Steelers needing help on Sunday, here’s an instant analysis of the loss.

Rashod Bateman

Bateman was the longest tenured pass catcher on the field for Baltimore, and he was held without a target.

Turnover filled affair

The 8 fumbles on Saturday are tied for the most in a Steelers-Ravens all-time, per ESPNStatsInfo.

Ravens sack fest

The Ravens tied the single season franchise sack record with 60 sacks.

Ravens avoided major injuries

Odafe Oweh exited the game on his own, but overall, Baltimore finished the regular-season with no major injuries.

Ravens injury updates: S Geno Stone (knee) is questionable to return

LB Del'Shawn Phillps (shoulder) is questionable — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 6, 2024

Diontae Johnson ended things

Johnson had four catches for 89 yards and this 71 yard touchdown.

Del'Shawn Phillips

With Roquan Smith resting, Phillips logged 13 tackles and one tackle for loss on the night.

