Instant Analysis: LSU men’s basketball ends skid against North Texas in Charleston Classic

After an embarrassing loss to Nicholls was compounded by a blown 15-point second-half lead in the opener against Dayton in the Charleston Classic on Thursday, LSU’s men’s basketball team ended its two-game skid in the consolation bracket against North Texas on Friday morning, holding on to win 66-62.

The Tigers held a one-point lead at the half but had to continue to battle in the second. They ultimately prevailed thanks to another very strong offensive performance as the team shot 50% from the field for the game.

Will Baker once again led the way offensively for LSU, scoring 16 points. Derek Fountain (14 points) and Jordan Wright (12 points) also scored in double figures.

Defensively, LSU held North Texas to 31.7% shooting, and despite turning the ball over 13 times compared to the Mean Green’s 12, the Tigers did a better job turning those mistakes into points the other way.

They did allow three North Texas players to score in double figures including guard Jason Edwards, who led the way with a game-high 22 points.

2-2 is not where LSU hoped it would be at this point in the season, but the Tigers managed to stop the bleeding. Now, it will face the winner of Towson and Wake Forest in its final game in Charleston on Sunday.

