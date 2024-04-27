Instant analysis of Chargers’ selection of WR Brenden Rice

The Chargers have added the son of the greatest wide receiver of all time.

Los Angeles added USC wide receiver Brenden Rice with the 225th overall selection on Saturday, just a few hours after adding Hank Aaron’s great-nephew when they drafted Troy RB Kimani Vidal in the 6th round.

Rice was widely projected to go a few rounds higher than this selection, but his average separation ability and struggles on contested catches made his projection to the NFL cloudier than his college production.

At 6’2″ and 208 pounds, Rice certainly has an NFL frame and the bloodlines to develop into a contributor at wide receiver. He has sure hands – only two drops in 2023 – and runs routes with great tempo. Rice also has some experience as a kick returner, averaging 25.2 yards per return in college.

A durable receiver who’s never been a WR1 at Colorado or USC, Rice has a nose for the end zone (12 touchdowns in 2023), but he’ll need to develop a bit more strength to play through physical coverage in the NFL.

For a seventh rounder, LA could do a lot worse.

