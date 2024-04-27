Instant analysis of Bucs drafting Georgia DB Tykee Smith in 3rd round

We all know Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles loves versatile playmakers, and he just got another one with third-round pick Tykee Smith out of Georgia, the No. 89 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Smith is a hard-hitting presence in the secondary, and he can line up at multiple spots. He can play as a box safety or over the top, and he’s also got tons of experience in the slot, where he made tons of big plays in every facet of the game.

It’s hard not to notice some similarities between Smith’s game and that of Bucs All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has also been a versatile weapon for Bowles’ defense. Adding Smith to the equation should allow Bowles to be even more creative with the way he moves his defensive backs around the field.

Throw in the fact that Smith is a respected leader and a relentless competitor on the field, and you’ve got the recipe for a valuable addition to the Tampa Bay roster, both between the lines and in the locker room.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire