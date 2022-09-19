Instant analysis of Bears’ 27-10 loss vs. Packers in Week 2

The Chicago Bears struggled against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night losing 27-10 as Green Bay extended their recent win streak to seven in the storied rivalry. The Packers now lead the all-time series 104-95-6 over the Bears.

After an incredible first drive, the Bears offense stalled and could not produce more than seven points in the first half. Green Bay scored 21 points in the second quarter as the Chicago defense spent nearly all of the first half on the field. However, the Bears offense was terrible, gaining zero yards on three different possessions.

An early fumble in the third quarter by AJ Dillon recovered by Dominique Robinson gave the Bears offense a spark, leading to a Cairos Santos 44-yard field goal that cut the Green Bay lead to 14 points.

The offense showed signs of life in the fourth quarter as David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert began ripping off huge runs against the Green Bay defense. Montgomery rushed five times on the drive for 59 yards, and Herbert carried twice for 33 yards.

Unfortunately, the Bears’ comeback attempts were ended by a controversial reversal of a Justin Fields touchdown from the Packers’ 1-yard line on fourth down.

Following the turnover on downs, Green Bay put together a ten-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal from Mason Crosby to give the Packers a 27-10 lead. The Bears would get the ball with a little more than two minutes in the game before Fields threw an interception to Jaire Alexander, sealing the Green Bay victory.

The Bears will look to rebound after a disappointing loss to their rival as they take on the 0-1-1 Houston Texans at Soldier Field in week three.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire