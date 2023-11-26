Instant Analysis: Alabama stuns Auburn in another wild Jordan-Hare classic

There was magic in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, but the dust ran out before the clock struck midnight.

The Auburn Tigers were at a low point following a 14-point loss to New Mexico State just a week ago and were looking to climb out of it with an upset win over No. 8 Alabama. The Tigers played tight with Alabama through the first half and used momentum to stay ahead of the Crimson Tide for most of the second half.

However, Alabama delivered the final blow to escape the Plains with a 27-24 win on Saturday evening.

Alabama faced a 4th down and goal situation from the Auburn 31 yard line with less than one minute remaining in the game. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe launched a desperation throw which ultimately connected with receiver Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end zone for the late score and the victory with 0:32 remaining in the contest.

The Tigers jumped ahead, 21-20, with 6:36 to go in the 3rd quarter, and extended its lead to 24-20 on an Alex McPherson field goal with 10:15 remaining in the final quarter. Alabama’s final scoring drive began with 4:48 to go in the quarter, and managed to hold Auburn out of the end zone on their final three plays.

Auburn and Alabama ended the first quarter with a 7-7 tie. The Crimson Tide struck first on its first possession when Roydell Williams scored from two yards away to cap an eight-play drive that covered 69 yards and push Alabama ahead, 7-0 with 10:53 in the quarter. After trading possessions, Auburn’s Damari Alston struck gold by scampering into the end zone for a four-yard score with 5:00 remaining.

Rushing was the name of the game for Auburn in the 1st quarter, as all 74 yards were produced on the ground. Jarquez Hunter led the charge with 58 yards, followed by Alston’s 15 yards. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne was 0-for-3 passing in the 1st quarter.

Both teams traded jabs in the 2nd quarter, with Alabama coming away with a 17-14 lead. The Crimson Tide broke the 7-7 tie with a Will Reichard 32-yard field goal in the opening seconds of the quarter. Both teams traded possessions before Auburn grabbed its first lead of the game on a 12-yard reverse play from Ja’varrius Johnson with 2:24 remaining in the half.

The lead was shortlived as Alabama answered on its next possession with a 68-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe to receiver Jermaine Burton on the third play of its next possession.

Momentum began tipping toward Auburn in the 3rd quarter, as they were able to take a 21-20 lead into the final stanza. The Tigers were able to take the lead by limiting Alabama to three points despite being outgained, 137-115 in the yards department.

Reichard nailed his second field goal of the day with 9:12 remaining in the quarter to extend Alabama’s lead to 20-14. Auburn followed with a score just two-and-a-half minutes later on a connection between Thorne and Johnson that went for a 27-yard touchdown. The successful extra point pushed the Tigers back in front, 21-20.

Auburn finishes the regular season with a 6-6 record and will await their bowl destination which will be revealed on Sunday, December 3.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire