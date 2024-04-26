Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Pittsburgh Steelers select Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an offensive tackle their first selection last year, and they decided to do the same this year with the selection of Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Fautanu projects as an immediate starter on the right side of the line, opposite of last year’s first-round pick in Broderick Jones. Fautanu was rock solid at Washington and brought a level of meanness and tenacity that fits Pittsburgh like a glove.

A huge human who struck fear into the hearts of opposing pass rushers, Fautanu was one of the best tackles in the country last season. Though he will likely stick at tackle with the Steelers, Fautanu has the flexibility to play on either side of the line or kick in at guard. An elite talent with versatility, Fautanu is a match made in heaven for the Steelers.

Grade: A

