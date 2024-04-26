Inside the SCCA: The formula car formula, with John Harkenrider

On episode 161 of Inside the SCCA, we connect with John Harkenrider. He’s the shop manager for Havoc Motorsports. Havoc is one of the premier open-wheel prep shops in the country, based out of the Chicago area. We’re going to talk about some of the challenges facing the formula car classes in the SCCA. Three classes — F600, FA, and FF — are on probation for this year’s Runoffs. That means if there aren’t 10 drivers competing at the Runoffs, a national champion will not be crowned. Why is that, what can be done to grow the classes, and what other options could be explored? I’m sure this will be a spirited discussion…

