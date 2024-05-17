Inside Klopp's final press conference

[Getty Images]

It was a busy one at Liverpool today with plenty of media and “the documentary guys” at the club’s training ground to attend Jurgen Klopp’s final pre-match news conference before he exits stage left after Sunday’s home game against Wolves.

To start with, Klopp came in and then quickly left. Someone joked that that was going to be it, but the German quickly returned and was an open and engaging figure in what he described as the “most intense week” of his life.

He has been saying his goodbyes to the staff and players at the club, while signing shirts and reading letters from fans which have brought him to tears.

As much as he might have tried to keep it as “business as usual”, he knows this is no ordinary week as he prepares for a final farewell to the club’s fans on Sunday, which is sure to be an emotional occasion.

Among his memories, he described some of the football his side played against Manchester City at Anfield this season as the “best” they have played during his tenure as “we never controlled City like we did that day”.

Klopp also called keeper Alisson Becker’s header against West Brom his best goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner in the comeback win against Barcelona as the best assist. He chuckled and drew a laugh when he then joked, ‘best cross?’.

The way he spoke so highly about his time at Liverpool, the “special” city and its people, it’s clear to hear the bond he has developed with the club and its fans, who will get to show their appreciation on Sunday.

“I’m completely at peace. It’s wonderful to know I spent a big time of my life here,” said Klopp.

There was a customary booming laugh when he responded in jest that he expected to have the impact he has had.