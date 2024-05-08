Inside Inter Miami: Messi magnificent, Suarez stellar, a new kit, a peek to Copa America

Five assists. A hat trick.

Getting either in one match is a major feat.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did each respectively in one half against the New York Red Bulls, burying them during a 6-2 win that increased Inter Miami’s advantage at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table.

But with Copa America a little over a month away, can Inter Miami continue to pile up points before national team commitments pull away Messi and others for potentially several weeks?

Inside Inter Miami is back with a new episode where we dive into last Saturday’s eye-popping numbers and look at how Messi and Suarez are defying what most players their age are capable of doing.

We also look at Copa America and what it will mean exactly for Messi’s availability with Inter Miami and the ramifications it would have on their lead in the Eastern Conference.

Two potentially-winnable matches loom next week at Montreal and at Orlando. We look ahead to those, and we talk about a potentially new kit the squad may be sporting in the weeks/months to come which would be an homage to the defunct Orange Bowl and the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!