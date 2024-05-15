Inside Inter Miami: Messi injury update, Orlando rivalry, life of a diehard supporter

Lionel Messi has played the full 90 minutes six games in a row, and banged his knee against Montreal. Is it time for him to take a night off?

Should he skip the Orlando City road game and come back for the home game against D.C.? Is there a risk in playing too much so close to the Copa America, which looms next month?

We discuss those questions in the latest episode of Inside Inter Miami.

Just how bitter is the Inter Miami vs. Orlando City rivalry? We chat with Chris Moramarco, co-founder of the Vice City supporters group and the artist whose Messi mural was vandalized with purple paint last summer, presumably by Orlando fans. Moramarco has a unique perspective on Messi, as he was raised in Messi’s hometown, Rosario, Argentina, and lived eight blocks away from the Argentine icon. He also fills us in on life as an Inter Miami supporter pre-Messi and now, and how things have changed.

Finally, a preview of a compelling Miami Herald story about Messi’s massive impact on MLS gambling since his arrival in the league last summer. Michelle Kaufman got statistics and quotes from several leading sportsbooks, and the numbers are eye-popping.

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!