Inoue vs Nery LIVE: Start time, fight updates and latest results today

Naoya Inoue will defend the undisputed super-bantamweight titles against Luis Nery today, as the pair clash in Tokyo.

Inoue, Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, stopped Marlon Tapales in December to become undisputed in a second division – just the second man in history to achieve that feat. The Japanese, 31, was previously undisputed at bantamweight and also reigned at light-flyweight and super-flyweight.

Inoue’s win over Tapales also took the unbeaten “Monster” to seven straight knockouts, while Nery enters Tokyo on a three-fight KO streak and with just one professional loss to his name.

The Mexican, 29, is a former bantamweight and super-bantamweight champion, but he faces a stern test against Inoue here.

Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Nery and the undercard below.

07:29 , Jack Rathborn

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from this links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Inoue vs Nery LIVE: Start time

07:15 , Alex Pattle

Inoue vs Nery will take place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 9am BST (1am PT / 3am CT / 4am ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 11am BST (3am PT / 5am CT / 6am ET).

Thursday 2 May 2024 12:27 , Alex Pattle

