Inoue vs Nery LIVE: Start time, fight updates and latest results today
Naoya Inoue will defend the undisputed super-bantamweight titles against Luis Nery today, as the pair clash in Tokyo.
Inoue, Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer, stopped Marlon Tapales in December to become undisputed in a second division – just the second man in history to achieve that feat. The Japanese, 31, was previously undisputed at bantamweight and also reigned at light-flyweight and super-flyweight.
Inoue’s win over Tapales also took the unbeaten “Monster” to seven straight knockouts, while Nery enters Tokyo on a three-fight KO streak and with just one professional loss to his name.
The Mexican, 29, is a former bantamweight and super-bantamweight champion, but he faces a stern test against Inoue here.
Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Nery and the undercard below.
Inoue vs Nery LIVE
Inoue vs Nery LIVE: How to watch
07:29 , Jack Rathborn
In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.
Inoue vs Nery LIVE: Start time
07:15 , Alex Pattle
Inoue vs Nery will take place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 9am BST (1am PT / 3am CT / 4am ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 11am BST (3am PT / 5am CT / 6am ET).
Thursday 2 May 2024 12:27 , Alex Pattle
