Injury-ravaged Cubs lose Jordan Wicks to forearm strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs’ injury luck continues to worsen, with left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks heading to the injured list with a left forearm strain.

Wicks was scratched from his Saturday start against the Boston Red Sox due to the injury. In five games this season, he has a 1-2 record and a 4.70 ERA, with 28 strikeouts in 23 innings of work.

His injury is just the latest suffered by the Cubs, who currently have a total of eight players on injured lists, including outfielder Cody Bellinger and pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly, all of whom were taken out of action in the last week.

The Cubs also optioned left-handed pitcher Luke Little to Triple-A Iowa. In a pair of corresponding roster moves, the Cubs recalled pitcher Daniel Palencia from Iowa and selected the contract of pitcher Richard Lovelady, adding him to the 40-man roster.

Little gave up five earned runs in Saturday’s 17-0 loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. In 10 total appearances for the Cubs, Little now has a 7.00 ERA, giving up seven earned runs in nine innings.

Palencia has split time between Iowa and Chicago this season, with a 6.00 ERA in three appearances at the big-league level. He also has seven walks in six innings of work.

Lovelady signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs during spring training after spending last season with the Oakland A’s. In 10 appearances, he has a 5.84 ERA, allowing eight earned runs and scattering 22 hits in 12.1 innings of work. He also has 20 strikeouts in those frames.

The Cubs’ pitching staff has been especially decimated by injuries this season. Jameson Taillon missed the first part of the season with a back issue, and Hendricks has now landed on the injured list with a lower back strain.

Ace hurler Justin Steele suffered a hamstring injury on Opening Day and hasn’t pitched since, while Smyly is now on the shelf with a right hip impingement.

Julian Merryweather and Caleb Killian are also on the 60-day injured list for the North Siders.

Bellinger slammed into the center field wall at Wrigley on Tuesday, fracturing two ribs, and fellow outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been out with an oblique injury.

Despite it all, the Cubs are 17-10 and just one half game back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Race. They will go for a series win over the Red Sox Sunday night in Boston, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

