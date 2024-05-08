IndyStar columnist won’t cover Caitlin Clark after awkward interaction

An Indianapolis sports columnist will not be covering the biggest story in town — the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark — following his cringeworthy interaction with the basketball icon, a company official said Tuesday.

While Indianapolis Star spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton said she could not discuss any “personnel matters or personnel actions,” she confirmed that Gregg Doyel will not be a part of any Fever coverage following his awkward April 17 interaction with Clark.

“Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever,” Anton said in a statement.

Clark — the former Iowa superstar and all-time leading NCAA scorer — was taken No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft on April 15. Two days later the Fever had Clark meet local journalists at an introductory news conference.

The meeting went off the rails when Doyel made a heart symbol while he was speaking to Clark, a reference to a gesture she makes for her family in the stands after games.

“You like that?” Clark responded.

“I like that you’re here," Doyel said.

“I do that at my family after every game, so it’s pretty cool,” she said.

“OK, well, start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine,” Doyel replied.

Doyel later apologized for the peculiar interaction after fans pointed out that male athletes rarely face that kind of overt, cringeworthy affection from reporters.

Doyel did not immediately respond to telephone and text messages Tuesday but said in an email: “Getting tired here, so taking some time off and won’t be checking email. If I can be of service when I return in May 13, please let me know then.”

His last piece on the Indianapolis Star website appeared April 29 and in print on Wednesday.

