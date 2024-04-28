IndyCar Barber live updates: An action-packed start in the wake of Penske push to pass scandal

The action-packed opening laps of Sunday's NTT IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park matched the intensity and drama from a hugely controversial week off the track.

The caution flag flew for the first time on Lap 5 for Pietro Fittipaldi, whose No. 30 Dallara spun into the Turn 13 wall after contact with Pato O'Ward, who was charging from the rear after spinning off course in Turn 5 on Lap 2.

Rinus VeeKay, who started last after an electrical problem in qualifying, was given an avoidable contact penalty for an incident on the first turn of the first lap. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver made contact with Kyffin Simpson, Sting Ray Robb and Jack Harvey. All four cars were able to continue.

O'Ward, who had started fourth, had spun earlier while trying to avoid rear-ending Christian Lundgaard.

Follow along for live updates here during the race at Barber Motorsports Park and watch on NBC and Peacock

Prerace storylines

After one of the most controversial weeks in series history, IndyCar will return to action today at Barber Motorsports Park with its most successful team still the top storyline.

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Will Power swept the front row in qualifying, putting the embattled group in a strong position to complete a weekend of redemption at the 17-turn 2.3-mile road course. (Click here for the starting lineup.)

In another unfortunate twist for Penske, the engine in Power's No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet was changed after a misfire during the Sunday morning warmup practice.

IndyCar disqualified McLaughlin and winner Josef Newgarden from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg season opener after officials discovered both drivers illegally

used push to pass during the race. Power, who had access to push to pass but didn't press the overtake button, was docked 10 points.

Newgarden, who steadfastly defended his honor while taking full blame during an emotional news conference Friday, will start eighth. The two-time series champion paced Friday's practice session.

‘I’m not a liar': Emotional Josef Newgarden ‘failed team miserably'; apologizes for ‘embarrassing’ IndyCar

Two-time IndyCar champion says he was unaware using push to pass on restarts was illegal at the time he did it.

In a prerace interview, Newgarden told NBC Sports' Marty Snider that he hadn't discussed the penalties with any fellow drivers.

"Today I'm really focused on the race," said Newgarden, who leads the series with three victories at Barber (including the first of his career in 2015) "I'm really focused on the team. They deserve that. I love racing, and this is the best part of the weekend is race day. We're just going to try to do our jobs. Hopefully whatever's thrown our way, we can make it happen. ... I'm just ready to go do my job. (The track) has been really good to me, and I love it. It's a great racetrack."

McLaughlin told NBC Sports' Kevin Lee before the race that he also was focused on the race and "leading the troops" after what he had said was a rough week.

After feeling sick after the morning warmup from a possible bout with food poisoning, Power told Lee that he was feeling better, as was his car.

"The boys had to thrash and do an engine change," Power said 20 minutes before the green flag. "We just got it done, so full credit to them. It's a very tough job to do. New engine, a new driver, let’s see what we can do. We have a very good car. I’m determined to get a win. Always have the championship in mind, but I’d love to get a win."

IndyCar: Streets of St. Petersburg - Practice & Qualifying

‘That’s a lie': What IndyCar drivers said about Josef Newgarden’s St. Pete disqualification

Many drivers don’t feel much sympathy for the two-time series champion.

The massive penalties to the team that is owned by IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske has brought a tidal wave of mostly angry reaction from the rest of the paddock.

To address the controversy and try to assuage concerns about competitive integrity, Roger Penske called an impromptu meeting with team owners in his motorhome at Barber before qualifying Saturday.

IndyCar Team Owners Before Meeting with Roger Penske

IndyCar owner Roger Penske meets with IndyCar team owners at Barber Motorsports Park

The 30-minute meeting was a chance to move beyond Josef Newgarden’s disqualification announcement