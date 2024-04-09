IndyCar will add two cars in 2025 with Prema Racing joining the series

The NTT IndyCar Series will expand by two full-time entries next season with the addition of Prema Racing, an Italian team successful in various Formula One ladder series.

Prema will partner with Chevrolet in making its IndyCar debut in 2025. The team's U.S. arm will be based at a shop in Indiana.

Fielding cars in the F2 and F3 series, Prema has helped develop nine current F1 drivers, including Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Several current and former IndyCar veterans also have passed through its doors: Jacques Villeneuve, Ryan Briscoe, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Callum Ilott.

Prema, which also has competed in other junior divisions has won 80 championships since being founded in 1983.

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in the history of Prema Racing," team principal Rene Rosin said in a release. "Making the step to the NTT IndyCar Series, and competing in the world-famous Indianapolis 500, is a dream coming true for our family and everyone involved in our business. We have tremendous respect for IndyCar, its unique challenges and sensational history, and we look forward to being part of it.

“While competing in IndyCar will not be easy, we are determined to put in our best effort, learn as quickly as possible and become leading contenders right from the start. The desire to fight for victory is our driving force, and the thoroughness of the challenge will give us even more motivation to succeed. This new chapter will also be beneficial for Prema Racing and its people, producing amazing learning opportunities and know-how transfer."

The team is expected to hold a news conference to detail its plans Wednesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the two-day Indy 500 Open Test gets under way.