We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2023 Indy 500: Streaming, qualifying results, schedule, live updates and more

How to watch the 2023 Indy 500: Streaming, qualifying results, schedule, live updates and more

The 107th Indianapolis 500 qualifying results are in. After a shocking last-minute turn on Jack Harvey’s part that qualified him for Sunday’s race and bumped Graham Rahal from the Indy field in a familiar fashion to his father thirty years prior, followed by a collision during Monday's practice race that leaves Stefan Wilson out of the running with a fractured vertebrae, Rahal is back in the running after all. Needless to say, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is shaping up to be, well, quite the spectacle. So start your engines and buckle up, because there’s a pit stop competition and the official Indy 500 race to watch this weekend.

Here’s how to tune into all the motorsport action down at the Brickyard this weekend.

How to watch the Indy 500:

Date: May 28, 2023

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Time: 12:45 p.m

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBC, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

The 107th Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Universo and stream live on Peacock.

(Photo: Peacock) Stream the Indy 500 Peacock For $5 per month, an ad-supported Peacock subscription lets you stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including the Indy 500, WWE, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and 'MLB Sunday Leadoff,' plus thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms like “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 per month you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

When does the Indy 500 race start?

While coverage of the race will begin as early as 9 a.m. over on Peacock, drivers won’t get the official “start your engines” command until 12:38 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected to drop for the 107th Indy 500 at 12:45 p.m.

Keep up with Indy 500 news with Yahoo Sports live updates:

Indy 500 TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 22

Practice 8: 1-3 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, May 26

Final practice - “Carb Day”: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Pit stop competition: 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Advertisement

Sunday, May 28

Pre-race show: 9-11 a.m. (Peacock)

107th Indianapolis 500: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

2023 Indy 500 Qualifying results

With the Indy 500 qualifiers done, here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s Indy 500 race:

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Advertisement

Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

Advertisement

Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Did not qualify: Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda