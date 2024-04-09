Indiana State Center Robbie Avila Enters Transfer Portal

College basketball’s goggles-wearing sensation Robbie Avila has entered the transfer portal and is leaving Indiana State, according to Rick Semmler, a reporter from Sports 10 in Indiana.

The 6-foot-10 center became commonly known as Cream Abdul-Jabbar on social media this past season while averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season en route to being named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference.

“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches over these last two years,” Avila wrote in an X post. “The family bonds we’ve made have been absolutely special and will last a lifetime.”

Avila is now the fifth and last starter for Indiana State to enter the transfer portal. The Sycamores also lost their head coach Josh Schertz, who left to take over the reins at Saint Louis.

His newfound fame earned him an NIL deal with the Chicago White Sox, who signed 12 athletes as part of the team’s 2024 CHISOX Athlete NIL program. Indiana State struggled to capitalize off its stars in terms of raising NIL dollars, which were ultimately meant to keep Avila and Schertz at the university.

Avila was making $30,000 this season, according to John Newton, chairman of Crossroad of Champions, the school’s NIL collective. Now will be able to carve out his own NIL opportunities since he is free to choose a school.

Indiana State ended its season 32-7 with a loss in the NIT to Seton Hall on April 4.

