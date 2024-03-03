Indiana State basketball wins Missouri Valley regular-season championship

Indiana State sealed the Missouri Valley basketball regular-season championship Sunday and will take the No. 1 seed into this week's Arch Madness conference tournament.

The Sycamores (26-5, 17-3) beat Murray State (12-19, 9-11) 89-77 at a sold-out Hulman Center to close the regular season.

Ryan Conwell scored 24 points with 11 rebounds, Robbie Avila scored 23, Isaiah Swope 14 and Jayson Kent 14 for ISU, which has won four in a row and will play a quarterfinal game Friday afternoon.

The Sycamores never trailed Sunday, shooting 60.9% from the field, 55% on 3-pointers and 95.7% on free throws.

Quincy Anderson led Murray State with 25 points.

ISU last won the Valley regular-season title in 2000.

