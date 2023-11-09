Indiana football linebacker Aaron Casey seeking out wins not praise

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football linebacker Aaron Casey wasn’t interested in a victory lap Monday when he arrived at the Henke Hall Of Champions to speak with reporters.

He offered a small nod and a polite smile when athletic department staffers congratulated him on winning Big Ten defensive player of the week honors for the first time an hour after the conference announced the latest recipients.

In a 20-14 win over Wisconsin, Casey had nine tackles (seven solo) with two sacks, four tackles for a loss and forced fumble. He was a wrecking ball in the second half when IU stopped the Badgers on five straight drives to close out their conference win.

"This is where we need to make something happen," Casey said. "I really want to make the most of it, I only have a few more games with my guys here. I just want to cherish this opportunity."

Casey feels that more acutely than ever two weeks removed from what he considers one of his worst collegiate performances and the Hoosers were at their lowest point in the wake of a disappointing 31-14 loss to Rutgers.

The defender missed a career-high five tackles in the performance and was flagged for a horse collar tackle. He texted coach Tom Allen after the loss knowing he didn’t play his best game.

“I'm doing what I can to make sure we don't have this feeling again,” Casey said, of reaching out to his coach. “The feeling after that game just hit a little bit different than the other losses. I knew if we prepared better or just did the little things better with the details we would have a different result."

Allen confirmed Casey’s fears: he didn’t play very well.

“We weren't afraid to hold him accountable for that because he's a leader and he's expected to play at a high level each and every week, and he didn't do that, and he knew that,” Allen said.

Casey has 78 tackles (54 solo) and is on pace to lead the team in the category for a second straight season. He also leads the defense with 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 556 snaps played.

The missed tackles were an obvious issue, but the linebacker was also disappointed with how he commanded the defense.

Rutgers took advantage of IU’s lack of cohesion and ran the ball 55 times for 276 yards (5.0) yards per carry. The Scarlet Knights won the game with only completing five passes for 39 yards.

"It took a little while, really all week,” Casey said, of getting over the loss.

Casey and the defense responded with a solid effort against a Penn State team that had 342 yards of total offense, the second-fewest yards it had all season. Safety Josh Sanguinetti’s interception gave the Hoosiers a chance to take the lead in the final minutes.

They were even better against Wisconsin and Casey was a big reason why.

“I think it kind of willed us to win that game,” Allen said.

Can he do it again? Indiana needs to win out to reach a bowl game starting with a game this weekend against Illinois in Champaign.

Casey, who is one of the longest tenured players on the team, isn’t giving up hope.

"Being recognized is cool, but there's still work that needs to be done,” Casey said.

