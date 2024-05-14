Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun 2024 season opener is most wagered game in WNBA history

Tuesday night's Indiana Fever game on the road against the Connecticut Sun will mark the regular season WNBA debut for Caitlin Clark.

Because Clark draws attention no matter where she goes, it shouldn't be a major surprise that people are gambling on the game. According to BetOnline.ag, the Fever vs. the Sun is the most wagered on WNBA game in the league's history.

"As the dad of a daughter who plays sports, it’s really exciting to see how much interest there is in Caitlin Clark’s debut," BetOnline Sportsbook Manager Adam Burns said. "Tonight's handle (total money wagered) on the Fever-Sun game has easily surpassed the highest for any WNBA game we've ever offered. In fact, at this current time, the Fever-Sun handle is even higher than Knicks-Pacers Game 5."

What to know: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun start time for Caitlin Clark debut, watch on Disney+

The over/under for Clark's season-opening game stats are 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.5 3-pointers. Indiana's victory total is 20.5 wins. The Fever have -300 odds to make the playoffs and +240 to miss out.

Indiana is 18/1 to win the 2024 WNBA championship, which is the fifth-best odds of the 12 teams in the league. A'Ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is the favorite to win the WNBA MVP award. Clark has the second-best odds at 4/1.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark effect causes Fever vs. Sun to be most wagered WNBA game