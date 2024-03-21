Indiana Fever make surprising cut to roster

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Fever veteran Victoria Vivians has been waived, the team announced Thursday.

Vivians, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft, has been with Indiana for all six years of her WNBA career. She was one of the longest-tenured players for the Fever along with Kelsey Mitchell, who was drafted second in the 2018 draft.

Vivians played for Indiana through its rebuilding stretch, as she was part of the team that won six games each in 2018 and 2019, then five games in 2021. In 2023, the Fever went 13-27, and they are now on the precipice of their second-straight No. 1 pick and the end of the rebuild. With that, they waived Vivians.

Caitlin Clark explains WNBA decision: ‘Getting the weight of the world off my shoulders'

The Carthage, Mississippi, native averaged 7.5 points and 3.2 rebounds over the course of her Fever career as a part-time starter. She started 14 games in 2023, averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Vivians had a protected contract that goes through the end of the 2024 season, according to Spotrac, and she was originally owed $137,000 for this season. The $90,000 will count against the cap.

Vivians agreed to a buyout for $90,000, Her Hoop Stats' Richard Cohen reported, and she will be able to sign a contract with another WNBA team this season.

Source confirms that Victoria Vivians's 'divorce agreement' (i.e. buyout) with the Indiana Fever is for $90,000.



So she accepted a $47,000 cut to her guaranteed salary for this season, and now has the chance to be picked up elsewhere for the 2024 season. #WNBA — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) March 21, 2024

Indiana has three picks in the WNBA draft this year: No. 1, No. 15, and No. 27.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever waive Victoria Vivians, No. 8 pick in 2018 draft