Indiana Fever move WNBA preseason home game to accommodate Pacers' playoff schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis basketball fans will have to wait one fewer day to see rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play in town.

With the NBA scheduling the Pacers to host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, Friday, May 10, the Fever's originally scheduled exhibition finale for the same date in the same building something had to give.

The Fever announced Friday its lone home preseason game will move up one day to Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. to accommodate the Pacers' playoff schedule. The change will give the Fever six days between their exhibition opener in Dallas tonight and the Dream.

This move made the most sense for the Fever; there is a concert scheduled at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Saturday, May 11. Changing venues also could have been an option, but tickets are nearly sold out and there isn't another arena in the area that holds 17,000 fans.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever move lone preseason home game to accommodate Pacers