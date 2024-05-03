Indiana CB Kobee Minor, in transfer portal, will visit Alabama | report

Alabama football, in need of help at the cornerback position through the NCAA's transfer portal, missed out on one possibility earlier this week. But the Crimson Tide will turn its attention next to former Indiana cornerback Kobee Minor, who will visit UA next week, per a report.

Minor was named All-Big Ten honorable mention at IU last season after making 29 tackles with four pass breakups. His visit was first reported by 247sports.com. Minor (6-foot, 185 pounds), a native of Dallas, played just one season with the Hoosiers after transferring from Texas Tech, where he was used sparingly.

Last month, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer identified defensive back and offensive line as two areas of need for the Crimson Tide in the transfer portal. UA has added a safety in Kam Howard of Charlotte, but has yet to address the cornerback spot, at which it is thinner on experience. Earlier this week, cornerback Ed Woods, who played at Arizona State last year, chose Michigan State over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has also added K Graham Nicholson and OL Kadyn Proctor since the spring transfer portal opened. Its portal losses since then include defensive backs Peyton Woodyard and Tony Mitchell, center James Brockermeyer, and defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

GOODE DEEDS: ALS has broken ex-Alabama football player Kerry Goode's body, but can't break his spirit

GOODBREAD: Is SEC's reign as NFL draft's favorite conference over? Maybe

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Indiana cornerback in transfer portal will visit Alabama | report