Here are the Indiana basketball alumni who will play in The Basketball Tournament

Indiana basketball is entering The Basketball Tournament for the first time this season.

Hoosiers alumni Troy Williams, Miller Kopp and Juwan Morgan are the first announced players for Assembly Ball, who will play regional round games at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse from July 17-23. Tickets are available here.

The Basketball Tournament is a $1 million winner-take-all event involving 64 teams, many of them college basketball alumni. All Good Dawgs (Butler), Men of Mackey (Purdue) and the Cru (Valparaiso) are also listed among this year's participants.

Coach's view: What Woodson said about IU's additions via transfer portal, recruiting

TBT games use the Elam ending, developed by a Ball State professor, in which teams must hit a target score to win. The game clock is turned off during the fourth quarter. If the score is 72-66 when the game clock is turned off, the first team to 80 wins.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball alumni will play in The Basketball Tournament