Increased playing time leading to DJ Stewart ‘getting into a rhythm’ at the plate

New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart (29) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park / Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports

After selling-off the majority of their veteran pieces ahead of the trade deadline, the Mets opened up some opportunities for more playing time, and one of the players who has been taking full advantage of his chance is DJ Stewart.

The sweet-swinging lefty, who has spent the majority of his career playing under Buck Showalter, has been in a groove at the plate.

He continued his recent hot stretch in Monday’s series opening win over the National League leading Braves. Stewart crushed a two-run homer off Allan Winans in his first at-bat of the game to give the Mets an early lead.

After singling his next time up, Stewart came up in another run producing spot his third time around. Facing a tough lefty in former Met Brad Hand, he decided to square and drop down a safety squeeze, bringing in his third RBI of the night.

“That’s a good pitcher out there left on left,” he explained postgame. “They were playing back with Vogey [Daniel Vogelbach] on first base, so I was just trying to get it down and make them field it on that side and just get an extra run there.”

Stewart’s now hitting a scorching .348 with a 1.375 OPS, five homers, and ten RBI over his last seven games. With this surge, he’s worked his way up to a .912 OPS during his brief time in orange and blue.

The 29-year-old credited this hot stretch to being able to get out there more consistently.

“I’m playing a little bit more now and kind of getting in a rhythm,” Stewart said. “Everyone wants to play everyday to get in a rhythm, and I think that’s what it is right now. It's just getting more opportunities and being ready whenever my name is called.

“The guys around me in the clubhouse are giving me confidence and I’m just going out there and having some fun.”

The Mets’ offense has been on a roll of late, winning three of their last four series and seven of their last nine games. They’ve outscored opponents 37-14 so far on their current roadtrip with two games left to play in Atlanta.

New York still sits on the outside looking in at a Wild Card spot, currently 6.5 back and behind four teams. After the initial shock of the deadline sell-off though, Stewart says they’re finally back to playing loose and free baseball.

“Everyone knows what happened at the deadline,” he said. “There was a little bit of a learning period and learning what everyone can do. Just getting comfortable with everyone and I think you’re seeing that on the field.

“The clubhouse is upbeat and we’re enjoying playing with each other. We’re enjoying the time that we have with each other in the clubhouse and I think we’re starting to see that out on the field.”