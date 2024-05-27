Inaugural Haskins Honors brings together 10 best players in country for night of celebration

CARLSBAD, Calif. — There’s a new tradition in college golf.

The Haskins Foundation and Stifel started the Haskins Honors, a celebration of the 10 best male college golfers in the country, for the first time last Wednesday night. The Haskins Award presented by Stifel is given to the best male player in college golf, and it’s the premier award in men’s college golf. And last week, the Haskins Award hosted the first Haskins Honors.

The event was hosted at the Grand Blanc, up the hill from the first green at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course, site of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. The 10 players on the Haskins Award final watch list, along with their coaches, members with the College World Golf Championships Foundation and select media members, among others, attended a ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of the 10 golfers this season and continue the legacy of the Haskins Award.

Ben Crenshaw, one of two three-time winners of the Haskins Award, was in attendance as the guest of honor.

Ben Adelberg, founder and CEO of The Back of the Range, hosted the presentation that featured speeches from Texas coach John Fields, also the president of the College World Golf Championships Foundation, and John Shinkle, the vice president of the Haskins Foundation. Then, Adelberg conducted a Q&A with Crenshaw and each of the 10 players, talking about their seasons and accomplishments.

Crenshaw won the Haskins Award from 1971-73, also years he helped Texas win NCAAs. He won the Masters twice and has 19 PGA Tour victories.

Voting for the Haskins Award is open until the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship ends Monday. Coaches, players, SIDs and college golf media are allowed to vote. Here’s a link to cast your vote.

Below is a link to watch the inaugural Haskins Honors ceremony:

