'Impossible to see Man Utd winning'

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker says "it's impossible" to see them winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, but believes the club should keep Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to the PA news agency the 60-year-old said: "No-one can put their hand on their heart and say 'I expect Manchester United to win'. It's absolutely impossible.

"You have got to really explain the reasons why you believe it. Just on form, everything about it, it is impossible to see Manchester United winning it.

"The only thing which does come into it is in the last three or four league games, City were not the same side who had the similar run-in last season - they have not got that kind of spark."

United have been linked to a number of different managers recently, but speaking about Ten Hag, Parker said: "I personally would stick with him."

"If you change the manager, that means a whole new coaching staff. It would be rinse and start again.

"There would be too many changes too quickly - and there would still be a lot of dead wood [players] left there."

You can watch all the action live on BBC One from 13:50 BST on Saturday or listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 15:00 BST