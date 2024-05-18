The importance of the Bears’ Week 1 opener vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears will open the 2024 season against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field, which gives Chicago a chance to start the season on the right foot.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut in a favorable matchup, which already feels like a must win during the early part of their schedule.

On the other side is quarterback Will Levis, who the Titans drafted in 2023. The Bears’ defense has an opportunity to make an early statement, which would support the new-look offense on its first day in action.

Chicago needs to get a win in this game. It would set a positive tone for the start of the season during what’s a favorable slate. Last season, the Bears’ suffered a rough loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, which set the tone for what was a rough first half of the 2023 season.

Opening with a win against Tennessee would also help going into a big Sunday Night Football matchup against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 2. That will be a huge test against an elite team. Chicago can’t afford a possible 0-2 start.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire