'The implosion was wild to see'

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes Manchester United will "know they have got away with one" after scraping through to the FA Cup final.

United eventually triumphed over Championship Coventry City on penalties after relinquishing a 3-0 lead with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

"When it went 3-0 I was going to praise United for the way they handled the situation, playing against a lower level side and making good decisions - defensively being good, passing the ball out well, controlling the game," he told the Football Daily podcast.

"The Manchester United implosion from 70 minutes was wild to see.

"The moment Coventry scored the belief went up and they started to find gaps.

"United stopped doing the things that got them to that point, players were going down, they had to make changes and their bench is probably as light as we've ever seen it.

"You could see Erik ten Hag couldn't affect the game in that way. It was incredible to see Coventry score the first, second, and then equalise in stoppage time.

"Coventry will deep down be happy because they know they took United all the way. From the United side, they're through to another final - they're third in two years - but they know they got away with one.

"The side that is happier is the side that have lost."

