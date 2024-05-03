I'm walking 1,000 miles to support Scotland in the Euros

A Scotland fan is aiming to walk 500 miles - and then 500 more (to quote the Proclaimers song) in a kilt from Scotland to Germany in time for the Euros.

Craig Ferguson, 20, will travel solo through six countries to raise funds for Brothers in Arms, a men's mental health charity based in Glasgow.

The waiter from Paisley will be wearing a custom-made kilt with a tartan featuring the flags of the countries in Scotland's group.

He sets off from Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday morning with plans to arrive in Munich for the tournament's opening game when Scotland face Germany on 14 June.

His planned route will see him trek 1,017 miles through Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.

Craig's tartan reflects the teams in Scotland's group stage [BBC]

He told BBC Scotland he was inspired to take on the challenge and raise awareness for his cause as young men were often able to bond over football.

"I think it's something that really ties them together and so I thought that maybe my challenge could replicate that by helping them open up mental health," he said.

Craig said he had witnessed the impact of poor mental health on those around him.

"I’ve had people close to me - family, friends - take their own life," he said.

"They say for every one person that commits suicide, it has a ripple affect of about a hundred different people.

"It was really a no-brainer for me that I wanted to try and raise as much money as possible for men’s mental health."

The trek is expected to take around 37 days, with a couple extra days set aside to allow him to rest and recharge.

'I need to do this'

The idea first came to him while he was speaking to a friend on the phone about how they would get to Germany to see Scotland play in the tournament.

"He said that we should walk there and I told him that was the most stupid idea I’ve ever heard," he said.

"But something about that sat with me and I eventually started to think it was actually a good idea.

"The more I got down the rabbit hole with planning it and thought about fundraising for a good cause, I just went too far and thought ‘I really need to do this.’”

When he told friends and family about his plans, he said he had a "mixed reaction".

"Some people thought I was crazy but overall the support was just insane," he said.

"Issues are going to come up along the way, I’m not naïve to that, but at the end of the day, that’s what makes the best stories.

"I know that when I’m older I’d do anything to be able to walk as much as I can, so while I’m here I may as well make the most of it."

He plans to wear his custom-made tartan for the entire journey, with the pattern representing Scotland's opponents in the group stage: Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

"It’s a talking point and hopefully it can get anyone on board and interested in the challenge," he said.

Craig said he planned to stay in hotels along the way, but added: "If people can put me up, that would be amazing too."

Anticipating the downsides of the trek, he told BBC Scotland he was ready for chafing and blisters to bother him along the way.

However, he plans to take it in his stride and is excited about getting on the road.

"Hopefully I make it to Munich in one piece," he added.

"I might be getting carried over the finish line, but so be it!"