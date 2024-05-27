[Getty Images]

Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton says the identity Manchester United have lacked for much of this season was visible in Saturday's stunning FA Cup win over local rivals Manchester City.

"This was a motivated Man United team," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I'm scratching my head - where have these performances been this season?

"There is still speculation over Erik ten Hag's future and the reason is they have lacked identity. But he played this formation against Brighton and went with it again with Bruno Fernandes as the false nine.

"There was a really nice balance to the team.

"Ten Hag spoke before the game about being brave, they were brave and they deserved the win."

United's opener through Alejandro Garnacho may have had a touch of fortune about it after a mix-up in the City defence but Kobbie Mainoo's sharp finish to double their lead was the culmination of a brilliant counter-attack.

"The brilliant second goal - what a goal," Sutton added.

"One of the best FA Cup final goals I've ever seen. I think I've accused Fernandes in the past of being selfish - but there, he certainly wasn't. It was just such a clever pass with the way he disguised it. The weight on it was lovely and Mainoo just had to stay composed."

