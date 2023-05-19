'I'm not that kind of guy:' Giannis responds to fan's plea that he come to Golden State

The long-term future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee is already (again) a topic of discussion. Though his Supermax extension carries him through the next two seasons, with a player option for 2025-26, it's conceivable that the Bucks could agree to trade Antetokounmpo after the upcoming season if things go south and the Bucks' generational talent decides he's best served elsewhere.

But if there's growing dissatisfaction, we haven't heard it yet directly from Giannis. Take Wednesday night for example, when Giannis was conducting a live TikTok and responding to posted comments, including apparently a request to join the Golden State Warriors.

The clip from the exchange that initially received widespread circulation shows Giannis smiling and possibly even considering the suggestion.

But then there's the follow-up: Giannis says, "Nah, I'm not that kind of guy."

In the aftermath of winning the 2021 NBA title, Giannis somewhat famously addressed his decision to accept the extension in Milwaukee and didn't simply want to join a "super team."

"It's easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else," he said. "It's easy. I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way to do it and we did it. (Expletive) did it. We did it, man."

It is, notably, a different offseason vibe for the Bucks this time around with the recent firing of coach Mike Budenholzer and a series of candidates getting floated as potential replacements.

The Bucks championship window, thanks in part to machinations under the new collective bargaining agreement, appears to be in jeopardy of closing soon, and questions remain about whether the team will bring back unrestricted free agent Brook Lopez or Khris Middleton, who has a player option on his contract for next season.

