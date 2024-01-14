'I'm happy for my parents.' Miller brothers Sean, Archie go 2-0 in Rhode Island Saturday

PROVIDENCE, RI − Xavier's Big East contest against Providence tipped off Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. from Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Just 31 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island men's basketball team, coached by Sean Miller's little brother, Archie, was tipping off against UMass at the same time from the Thomas M. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

When the dust settled, both programs led by the Miller brothers had pulled out big wins. Xavier used a big second half to cruise past Providence and Rhode Island got a combined 53 points from Jaden House and David Green to edge UMass, 89-77.

URI coach Archie Miller directing his players from the sidelines.

Miller, in his post-game press conference, was thinking about his parents. Miller's father, John, was a legendary prep coach in Pennsylvania, winning nearly 600 games and four state titles at Blackhawk High School.

"I'm happy for my parents. I'm happy for my dad," Miller said. "He watches these games in an agonizing way sometimes. It's nice when he can watch these types of games on a Saturday and get two wins."

Miller had Xavier back to .500 after getting its first true road victory of the season. Xavier improved to 2-3 in Big East play.

"I'm always happy when he (Sean) wins," Archie Miller said Saturday, according to ABC6 Sports Director Nick Coit.

Archie now has Rhode Island tied for first place with Dayton (which he led to an Elite Eight appearance in 2014) for first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Archie is in his second season with the Rams after a four-year stint at Indiana. Last season, the Rams were 9-22. They've matched that win total already this season after Saturday's victory over the Minutemen.

"Building a program, it takes time," Sean Miller said. "I think Arch and them won nine games a year ago. I believe he's at nine right now. They're heading in the right direction. I'm happy for him. I know that's a big game (Rhode Island vs. UMass)."

