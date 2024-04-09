Illinois to release Butler from National Letter of Intent

WCIA — Four-star Illinois basketball recruit Jase Butler has asked the University to release him from his National Letter of Intent, and an Illinois spokesperson told WCIA the school has agreed to do so.

Butler signed with the Illini in November after committing in October. The San Francisco native had offers from mainly mid-majors when he committed, but has risen into the Top 100 of 247Sports’ National Rankings since then.

