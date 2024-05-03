Illinois makes Humrichous addition official

May 2—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' incoming transfer class is now officially at five with the Illini announcing Evansville forward Ben Humrichous has signed his Big Ten Tender of Financial aid.

"We're excited with the addition of Ben, a grad transfer who has tremendous college experience and is a talented, versatile, offensive player," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in an official release. "He is an elite shooter at 6-9; can shoot off the dribble, off screens, pick-and-pops, and play in post ups and isolations. He is a high character young man who is just an outstanding fit for how we want to play on the offensive end."

Humrichous spent the 2023-24 season at Evansville after transferring from Huntington University — an NAIA program in northern Indiana. The 6-9 forward out of Tipton, Ind., started all 24 games he played for the Purple Aces last season and averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He shot 48 percent overall, 41 percent from three-point range (the fourth-best mark in the Missouri Valley Conference) and 76 percent at the free throw line.

Humrichous' three seasons at Huntington saw the Foresters post a combined 63-30 record and make back-to-back NAIA tournament appearances during his sophomore and junior years. He averaged 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds and knocked down 114 total three-pointers in that two-year stretch.

The signing of Humrichous comes after Illinois previously announced the addition of transfers Jake Davis (Mercer), Tre White (Louisville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona) and Carey Booth (Notre Dame). All four have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining. Humrichous will play his final season in Champaign.