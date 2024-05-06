Illinois lands 7-1 Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic

May 6—CHAMPAIGN — Orlando Antigua called Illinois a "global brand" when he returned to the program as associate head coach last month. That the Illini staff wouldn't limit where that brand could take them.

Illinois is already living up to that notion with a commitment from Croatian standout Tomislav Ivisic on Monday morning, as first reported by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"Tomislav is the modern day 5-man who fits right into our style play as a big who can space the floor," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in an official release. "He can play in pick and rolls, is an elite passer, and can step out in space and shoot threes. He also is a very good rim protector. Tomislav has played a lot of high-level basketball against older, established competition. That experience has made a tremendous impact on his development, and we are excited to add someone with his skill and versatility to our program."

Ivisic, a 7-foot-1, 250-pound center, is the twin brother of former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisc. Antigua helped get the latter to Lexington, Ky., before he followed John Calipari to Arkansas.

Tomislav Ivisic plays for SC Derby in Erste Liga — the top-tier league in Montenegro. SC Derby also participates in the ABA League, which includes the top clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Ivisic is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in 14 games in Erste Liga and 7.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 games the ABA League. The newest Illini is shooting a combined 57 percent overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free throw lane.

Tomislav Ivisic has represented Croatia on the international level four times, including one appearance with the senior national team. He made his international debut and played a minimal role at the 2018 FIBA U16 European Championship, averaged 10.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists at the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship and put up 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship last July in Greece.

Illinois now has eight newcomers set to make their Illinois debuts in 2024-25. That group includes transfers Jake Davis (Mercer), Tre White (Louisville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Carey Booth (Notre Dame) and Ben Humrichous (Evansville) and freshmen Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys. The addition of Tomislav Ivisic and the return of Ty Rodgers and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn leaves three open scholarships for the Illini heading into next season.