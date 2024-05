URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball fell to Iowa 6-5 in extra innings in the regular season finale at Eichelberger Field on Sunday. With the loss, the Illini will be the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Iowa City. Their first game is against No. 5 Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

