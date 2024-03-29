Illinois basketball vs Iowa State live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game

The Illinois Fighting Illini face the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Boston.

Below is everything you need to know about the March Madness game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more as they play for a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight.

ILLINOIS ON TV: What channel is the Sweet 16 game vs Iowa State on today?

Illinois vs. Iowa State live score updates in NCAA Sweet 16

The winner of the March Madness game advances to the Elite Eight against defending champion and No. 1 seed UConn or No. 5 seed San Diego State.

What channel is Illinois vs. Iowa State on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TNT/TruTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The Illini and Cyclones will face off in a game broadcast on TBS and TruTV. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst) and Stan Van Gundy (analyst) will be on the call, with Andy Katz serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Sling TV, which carries all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

Illinois vs. Iowa State start time, TV info, location

Start time: 9:09 p.m. CT

TV info: TNT/TruTV

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Illinois vs. Duquesne preview

ILLINOIS: Coach Brad Underwood and the Illini are the No. 3 seed in the East Region of March Madness with a 28-8 record and victories in 14 of their past 17 games. The Illini, who won the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, are in their first Sweet 16 since finishing as NCAA runnerup in the 2005 Final Four. Illinois opened the tournament with a victory against No. 14 seed Morehead State and a victory over No. 11 seed Duquesne.

IOWA STATE: Coach T. J. Otzelberger and the No. 2 seed Cyclones enter the matchup with a 29-7 record after winning the Big 12 Conference tournament championship. Iowa State is in its seventh all-time Sweet 16 appearance and second in three seasons. The Cyclones defeated No. 15 South Dakota State and No. 7 seed Washington State.

Illinois vs. Iowa State odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Iowa State -1.5

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -135, Illinois +110

Illinois vs. Iowa State prediction, game picks

Illinois 79, Iowa State 76: The teams have similar paths to the NCAA Tournament, but a contrast of styles. Illinois has the nation's No. 1-ranked offense and Iowa State has the nation's No. 2-ranked defense. Iowa State certainly has performed better against top-tier teams (two wins over Houston especially), but Illinois has the playmakers who we think will rise to the occasion.

Illinois vs. Iowa State stats

ILLINOIS

PPG: 84.6

PPG allowed: 73.4

FG% .476

3PT% : .353

KenPom ranking: 10

IOWA STATE

PPG: 75.5

PPG allowed: 61.3

FG% .465

3PT% : .356

KenPom ranking: 7

Illinois vs. Iowa State championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

ILLINOIS: +2800

IOWA STATE: +1400

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten tournament) Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten tournament) Thursday, March 21 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA First Round) Saturday, March 23 Illinois 89, Duquesne 63 (NCAA Second Round) Thursday, March 28 vs. No. 2 seed Iowa State (NCAA Sweet 16)

Iowa State basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 14, 2024 Iowa State 76, Kansas State 57 (Big 12 tournament) March 15, 2024 Iowa State 76, Baylor 62 (Big 12 tournament) March 16, 2024 Iowa State 69, Houston 41 (Big 12 tournament) March 21, 2024 Iowa State 82, No. 15 seed South Dakota State 65 (NCAA First Round) March 23, 2024 Iowa State 67, No. 7 seed Washington State 56 (NCAA Second Round) March 28, 2024 vs. No. 3 seed Illinois (NCAA Sweet 16)

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois vs Iowa State live score, NCAA bracket updates: March Madness