Orlando Antigua, one of the nation's top men's basketball recruiters, is rejoining the Fighting Illini bench.

Antigua was announced as the University of Illinois new associate head coach Sunday. He comes back to Champaign following a three-year stint on the Kentucky bench under John Calipari, who left for Arkansas earlier this month.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Orlando back to our program," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a news release. "The addition of him to our staff is the latest step in elevating Illinois Basketball as we continue to compete for championships. Orlando is held in the highest regard in our profession and someone I have tremendous trust in. Coaching, recruiting, player development, player relationships; he is the complete package.

"Orlando helped us win a lot of games and cut down nets the last time around, something he has done throughout his career. We aspire to do more of that together in Champaign in the years ahead."

Antigua, who is a former Harlem Globetrotter, spent four seasons — 2017-2021 — with Illinois. The program won the Big Ten Conference Tournament and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament during the 2020-21 campaign. He's responsible for recruiting several of the top Illini players from the last decade including Kofi Cockburn, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Leron Black.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball hires former assistant coach from Kentucky