IHSAA makes several key announcements

Apr. 30—The IHSAA has been busy the past couple days with announcements for the spring season and the next two school years.

Softball

The organization announced the draw for the softball and baseball sectional tournament Sunday.

In Class 3A, Rushville is the host of Sectional 29. Franklin County faces Batesville in Game 1. South Dearborn and Lawrenceburg square off in Game 2. Game 3 has Connersville facing Greensburg. Game 4 pits the host Lady Lions against the winner of Game 1.

In Class A, North Decatur is the host for Sectional 60. Game 1 pits Jac-Cen-Del against Waldron. Game 2 is North Decatur against South Decatur. Oldenburg Academy faces the winner of Game 1 in Game 3.

Baseball

Lawrenceburg is the host of Class 3A Sectional 29.

South Dearborn and Connersville face off in Game 1. The host Tigers and Batesville square off in Game 2. Game 3 pits Rushville against Franklin County. Game 4 is Greensburg against the winner of Game 1.

In Class A, Jac-Cen-Del hosts Sectional 60.

Game 1 has South Decatur taking on Oldenburg Academy. In Game 2, Waldron faces the host Eagles. Game 3 has the winners of Game 1 and 2 facing off. Game 4 is North Decatur against Southwestern (Shelby).

The new sectional assignments for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years have been approved by the IHSAA Executive Committee for boys and girls basketball, football, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Basketball

For boys and girls basketball, Class 3A Sectional 29 features Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Jennings County, Lawrenceburg and South Dearborn.

Sectional 28 includes Beech Grove, Greenwood Community, Indian Creek, New Palestine, Roncalli, Rushville and Shelbyville.

For Class A, Sectional 59 consists of Edinburgh, Knightstown, Morristown, North Decatur, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelby), Tri and Waldron.

Sectional 60 is made up of Crothersville, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial and Trinity Lutheran.

Football

Class 3A Sectional 30 will have teams from Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Purdue Polytechnic — Downtown, Rushville and South Dearborn.

Class A Sectional 47 consists of Eastern Greene, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian Academy, Knightstown, Milan, North Decatur, South Decatur and West Washington.

Soccer

For the boys, Class 2A Sectional 26 has Centerville, Connersville, Greensburg, New Castle, Rushville and Triton Central.

Class 2A Sectional 29 has Batesville, Franklin County, Lawrenceburg, Madison, South Dearborn and Switzerland County.

Class A Sectional 44 consists of Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Ripley and Union County.

For the girls, Class 2A Sectional 29 includes Batesville, Connersville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Rushville and South Dearborn.

Class A Sectional 44 has Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, South Ripley and Switzerland County.

Volleyball

The sectional make-ups for volleyball is the same as basketball.

Class 3A Sectional 29 features Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Jennings County, Lawrenceburg and South Dearborn.

Sectional 28 includes Beech Grove, Greenwood Community, Indian Creek, New Palestine, Roncalli, Rushville and Shelbyville.

Class A, Sectional 59 consists of Edinburgh, Knightstown, Morristown, North Decatur, South Decatur, Southwestern (Shelby), Tri and Waldron.

Sectional 60 is made up of Crothersville, Hauser, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial and Trinity Lutheran.

Starting with the next school year (2024-25) the Board of Directors for the IHSAA has approved the full recognition for the sports of boys volleyball and girls wrestling. Both sports have been growing over the past several years.

Girls wrestling now touts more than 1,400 individuals representing 177 different schools. Boys volleyball teams have now climbed to more than 100.

