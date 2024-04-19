'I'd love to keep Gogic, Strain & Baccus'

[BBC]

We asked who you're keen to keep at St Mirren out of the pool of out-of-contract players.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Stuart: I want to keep them all. The entire squad has been brilliant and St Mirren's form only really broke when Ryan Strain got injured and Keanu Baccus left to play in the Asian Cup. That said, I don't think there has been a St Mirren manager I've trusted more than Stephen Robinson with recruitment since Jim Clunie.

Douglas: Would love to keep Alex Gogic, Ryan Strain and Baccus. Would let Jonah Ayunga and Mikael Mandron go, not good enough.

Stu: Gogic is the other side of 30 now. I hope he stays. Baccus and Strain haven't played much this season due to injuries so it would be good to see them sign on for another couple of years.

Callum: I think that Baccus will leave, especially considering his lack of starts in recent weeks. However, I feel that Gogic will stay as I’m not sure he could go to a bigger club in Scotland after already having a shot at Hibs. I also think Strain is more likely to stay than before as injuries have ruined his season and he may stick around for next year.

Dougie: Think there will be changes but hope to keep Strain and Gogic at club. Baccus has not been as good this year, in my mind due to media hype which has him playing at a higher level. I believe that has had an effect on his play.

Anon: If we lose these guys to any other Premiership teams, it'll show how impoverished we are.