ICYMI in Mets Land: Team meeting sparks win, Steve Cohen acknowledges frustration

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Thursday, in case you missed it...

The Mets broke out of a short losing skid with a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies

However, closer Edwin Diaz is still not fully back into his best form after a second-straight blown save

After the game, Carlos Mendoza and players highlighted a "team meeting" that helped spark the win

Owner Steve Cohen spoke to SNY's Andy Martino and clarified a deleted tweet and said: "I know the fan base is frustrated, but it’s still early. We’re still very capable of making the playoffs. I fully expect to make the playoffs"

That led the Baseball Night in NY crew to ask, Is Cohen losing faith in the Mets?

President David Stearns gave his thoughts after 42 games and said he is confident the Mets can fix recent struggles: "We have players with track records"

Stearns also explained his strategy for building a bullpen on The Mets Pod

Down on the farm, 24-year-old left-handed prospect Nate Lavender underwent a "variation of Tommy John surgery"