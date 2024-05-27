ICYMI in Mets Land: NY ends five-game losing streak with improbable walk-off win

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday in case you missed it...

The Mets looked to be on their way to a sixth consecutive loss and second straight series sweep, but they rallied for four runs in the ninth to pull off the walk-off win

Harrison Bader proved to be extremely clutch again, robbing a homer and knocking a game-tying two-run double a few innings later

Omar Narvaez, who has struggled at home this season, came up with the game-winning RBI single

The Mets are hoping to build off the momentum of their thrilling come-from-behind win when they take on the Dodgers

David Peterson is set to come off the injured list to start the series finale against LA on Wednesday afternoon