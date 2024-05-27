ICYMI in Mets Land: NY ends five-game losing streak with improbable walk-off win
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Sunday in case you missed it...
The Mets looked to be on their way to a sixth consecutive loss and second straight series sweep, but they rallied for four runs in the ninth to pull off the walk-off win
Harrison Bader proved to be extremely clutch again, robbing a homer and knocking a game-tying two-run double a few innings later
Omar Narvaez, who has struggled at home this season, came up with the game-winning RBI single
The Mets are hoping to build off the momentum of their thrilling come-from-behind win when they take on the Dodgers
David Peterson is set to come off the injured list to start the series finale against LA on Wednesday afternoon
Adrian Houser, who threw four strong innings on Sunday, was bumped to the bullpen for the second time this month