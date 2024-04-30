ICYMI in Mets Land: Frustrating loss to Cubs; updates on Kodai Senga and missing uniforms
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
Luis Severino took a no-hit bid and a 1-0 Mets lead into the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs, but a mental mistake by Joey Wendle in the eighth and a rare Edwin Diaz hiccup in the ninth doomed New York in a 3-1 loss
After the game, Wendle discussed his inexplicable decision to not throw home to nail the tying run in the eighth
Severino talked about his no-hit bid and how he's evolved as a pitcher
David Stearns weighed in on when Christian Scott could come up, and touched on the state of the rotation
Kodai Senga faced hitters for the first time since his injury, and is aiming to return right around when he's first eligible
Brandon Nimmo revealed why the Mets haven't worn their black or blue uniforms yet this season
Carlos Mendoza's leadership moment on Sunday told a deeper story about the Mets' burgeoning culture