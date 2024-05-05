ICYMI in Mets Land: Christian Scott shines in MLB debut
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
Christian Scott's MLB debut couldn't have gone any better, as the righty allowed just one run in 6.2 against the Rays
After the game, Scott said he felt 'super comfortable,' saying he knew his stuff would play at the big league level
SNY contributor John Harper writes that Scott's stuff was electric, but his intangibles might be even better
Adrian Houser, who is likely headed to the bullpen, spoke about the difficult start to his Mets career
Meanwhile, down at Double-A Binghamton, another Mets pitching prospect -- Blade Tidwell -- was impressive as well